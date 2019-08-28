Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 597,500 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of PULM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 177,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,538. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

PULM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

