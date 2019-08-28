Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

PSEC opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 408,911 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,608,852.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,938,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,427,279.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Barry bought 137,839 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $873,899.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,218,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,646,735.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 610,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,141. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 163,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,775.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,718,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

