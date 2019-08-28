ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading Down 2%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $40.88, 16,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 264% from the average session volume of 4,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 1.50% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

