ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

8/11/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

7/3/2019 – ProQR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,354. The firm has a market cap of $301.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,016,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $740,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

