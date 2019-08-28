ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Down 42.1% in August

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of PRPH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

