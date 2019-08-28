Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $36.35 million and $1.34 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BitForex, HBUS and OOOBTC. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04892914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,617,667,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,967,462 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

