Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,553 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 10,503,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

