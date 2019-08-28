Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PVG. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $17.75 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pretium Resources from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.43. 1,641,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

