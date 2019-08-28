Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.39. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 153,015 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Premier Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$3.35 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $492.41 million and a PE ratio of -22.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

