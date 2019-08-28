Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $5.79 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Mastercard comprises about 2.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $277.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.17. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

