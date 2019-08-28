Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.96 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Stryker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 11.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $219.31. 373,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

