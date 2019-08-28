Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.96. 4,891,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

