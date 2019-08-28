Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,174.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,589. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $807.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,160.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

