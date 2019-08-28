Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Premier Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PFBI stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Premier Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Harry Maxwell Hatfield purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Cline acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.