PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

PSK opened at C$16.25 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.71 and a 12 month high of C$24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

