PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
PSK opened at C$16.25 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$15.71 and a 12 month high of C$24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.
