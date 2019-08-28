Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Potlatchdeltic makes up 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Potlatchdeltic worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 12,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.