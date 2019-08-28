PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $900.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,121.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.34 or 0.01841825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.03033104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00714160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00766883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00068470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00492455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007805 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,660,734 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

