PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $312.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,717.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.01792619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.24 or 0.02990279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00690269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00743447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00065748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00479729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009330 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,661,907 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.