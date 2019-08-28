PopularCoin Market Capitalization Tops $139,694.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $139,694.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00691648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014395 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002267 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,962,236,678 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

