Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,426,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,864,000 after acquiring an additional 570,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 846,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 563,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 11,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

