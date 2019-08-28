PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $10,986.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

