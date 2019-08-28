Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTE. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Securities dropped their price target on Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Shares of PTE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,275. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680. 43.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.