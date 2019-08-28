Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will post sales of $1.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year sales of $6.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.11 million, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $39.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polarityte.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $84,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680 over the last three months. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter worth $2,835,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $2,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polarityte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTE stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.