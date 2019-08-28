Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $563.26

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.26 and traded as high as $534.00. Polar Capital shares last traded at $516.00, with a volume of 61,045 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POLR shares. Numis Securities decreased their price target on Polar Capital from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 555.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 548.59. The firm has a market cap of $486.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.53), for a total value of £662,400 ($865,542.92).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

