PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a total market cap of $308,966.00 and approximately $10,601.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00249126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.01305465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00093200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000406 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,062,355 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

