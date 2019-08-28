Platinum (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0006

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Platinum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar. Platinum has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

