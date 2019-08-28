Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$33.00” Price Target for Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) received a $33.00 target price from analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HZNP. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $35.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 644,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 70,903 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,985,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 58,820 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,646,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 213,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

