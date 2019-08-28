Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 12,657,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94,545 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 320,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 163,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PES stock remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.43 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PES. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Pioneer Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

