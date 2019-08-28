Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $29.59 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 119,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

JNJ stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

