PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,454 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.21% of PGT Innovations worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 852,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 557,105 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 65.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 667,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $3,186,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at $352,464. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at $414,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,305 shares of company stock worth $903,726. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.