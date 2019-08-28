PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc Declares — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 108,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

