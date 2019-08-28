Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Petroshale from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. Petroshale has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$1.89.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

