Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Permianville Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PVL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 71,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,171. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.