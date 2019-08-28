PeepCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Bleutrade. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $118,816.00 and $4.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002505 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001007 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 102,475,162,447 coins and its circulating supply is 63,275,162,447 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bleutrade, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

