Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PCTY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $50,868.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $757,690.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,844 shares of company stock worth $26,743,669. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,096,000 after acquiring an additional 171,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 654,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

