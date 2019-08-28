PAWS Fund (PAWS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $46,211.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00240062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01296377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022270 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

