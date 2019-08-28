Patriot National Bancorp (PNBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ PNBK opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The bank reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.77). Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

