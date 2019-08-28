Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

CPE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 440,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,640,704. The firm has a market cap of $939.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

