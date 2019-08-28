Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 103,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.44. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,311. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $117.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03.

