Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 116 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 610.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,213,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,221,000 after acquiring an additional 330,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,484,000 after acquiring an additional 80,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,214,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.58. 31,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $266.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

