Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 209.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $571,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $202.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total transaction of $318,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,370. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $215.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,868. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

