Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 228 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000.

Shares of ONEY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

