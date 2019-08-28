Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 568 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,795,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,177,000 after buying an additional 393,484 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,022,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after buying an additional 3,183,738 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,876,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,338,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,704,000 after buying an additional 110,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,783,000 after buying an additional 143,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,341. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

