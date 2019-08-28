Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SVMK by 3,055.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in SVMK by 55.0% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $122,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $98,767.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,722,575 shares of company stock valued at $75,029,434. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

