Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 131.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 568.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 369.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Citigroup raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume acquired 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.02. 22,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

