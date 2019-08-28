Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 12,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Mesa Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.