Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 122.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1,658.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of STC remained flat at $$35.45 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $472.08 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.