Paragon (PRG) Price Reaches $0.0304

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $13.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00249974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.01306415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

