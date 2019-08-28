Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after buying an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,907,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,906,000 after buying an additional 332,510 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Metlife by 57.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,896. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

