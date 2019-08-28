Palladium Partners LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

